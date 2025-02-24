BoAt Ultima Prime, BoAt Ultima Ember Launched in India: All Details

BoAt has launched two new smartwatches in the Indian market, including the BoAt Ultima Prime and the BoAt Ultima Ember. “Designed especially for the modern, tech-savvy generation, these two smartwatches offer a combination of style, functionality, and advanced health and fitness tracking features that help elevate everyday life,” as per the brand.

BoAt Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember: Price, Availability

The boAt Ultima Prime is available in Onyx Black, Silver Mist, Forest Green, Royal Berry, Rose Gold & Steel Black and boAt Ultima Ember in Bold Black, Silver Myst, Royal Berry, Rose Gold, Mist Blue & Steel Black. The smartwatches are now available for Rs 1,899 each, on boAt’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail outlets.

BoAt Ultima Prime, Ultima Ember: Features

The boAt Ultima Prime boasts a 1.43” Advanced AMOLED Always-On Display with a high-resolution of 466*466 pixels and 700 nits’ brightness. The Wake Gesture feature makes it easy to check the time and notifications with a flick of your wrist.

The watch sends personalized fitness nudges and messages to the user throughout the day. Users get fitness recommendations based on routine tracking. It comes with a battery life of up to 5 days (or 3-5 days with Bluetooth calling).

Navigation through the UI is possible with its functional crown, allowing seamless access to the watch interface. The IP68 rating makes it resistant to dust and sweat. The smartwatch also supports Bluetooth calling, featuring a high-quality microphone and speaker, along with a dial pad that stores up to 20 contacts.

For fitness tracking, the daily activity tracker monitors steps taken, calories burned, and distance travelled, alongside hydration reminders and sedentary alerts. The smartwatch also includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking with sleep scores, stress monitoring, a menstrual tracker, and guided breathing exercises.

Additionally, 100+ sports modes help track various workouts and activities. Beyond fitness, the Ultima Prime is equipped with essential utilities such as alarms, timers, stopwatches, camera and music control, calculator, games, and real-time weather updates.

Read More: BoAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem Women Smartwatches Launched

Coming to the BoAt Ultima Ember, it comes with a 1.96” AMOLED display, featuring a 368*448 Resolution and 800 nits’ brightness on an Always-On Display. The battery life extends up to 15 days (or 3-5 days with Bluetooth calling), reducing the need for frequent charging.

Just like Prime, the Ember also features personalized fitness nudges and messages, ensuring you stay motivated and on track. It supports Bluetooth calling, with a 20-contact onboard dial pad and a high-quality microphone and speaker combo for calls.

Health and wellness are handled with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, a menstrual tracker, and guided breathing exercises. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of 100+ sports modes to track workouts.

In addition to health tracking, the Ultima Ember comes with everyday utilities like alarms, timers, stopwatch, camera and music control, calculator, games, and real-time weather updates.