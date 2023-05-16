Fire-boltt Shark Rugged smartwatch launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Shark smartwatch. The new watch, as the name suggests, is a rugged device so it can withstand tough outdoor conditions. It further supports bluetooth calling and also has built-in games. Read further to know more about the new watch.

Fire-boltt Shark Smartwatch: Price

Fire-boltt Shark is a rugged watch priced at Rs 1,799 and will be offered in Black, Black Gold, Gold Green, and Camo Black colours. The device can be purchased from the brand’s official website and Flipkart.

Fire-boltt Shark Smartwatch: Specifications

The Fire-boltt Shark has a rugged design which is claimed to be tough, shockproof, and scratch-resistant. It is also IP67-certified for water resistance. The smartwatch sports a 1.83-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 284 pixels.

The watch has a built-in mic and speaker along with access to call history, dial pad, and sync contacts feature for Bluetooth calling. It comes with built-in games, smart notifications, a camera and music control, weather updates, calculator, and more. The Fire-Boltt Shark is claimed to last up to 8 days under normal usage.

For health tracking, the Fire-Boltt Shark is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker for females. It also packs sedentary reminders and breathing sessions. The wearable device comes with support for more than 120 sports modes.

Fire-boltt recently also launched Fire-boltt King that comes with a square dial with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display bearing a resolution of 360 x 448 pixels, a 550 nits brightness and support for Always-on display mode. There is a physical button on the right side while the device is IP67-certified splash and sweat resistant as well.