BoAt Rockerz 255 Touch neckband, BoAt Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds arrive in India

BoAt has launched two new audio products in India, including the Rockerz 255 Touch neckband and the Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds. The Rockerz 255 Touch from BoAt are touted to be India’s first neckband that come with full touch swipe functionality. Read on to know what the new products have to offer.

BoAt Rockerz 255 Touch: Price, Features

The boAt Rockerz 255 Touch Wireless Bluetooth Neckband will be available in Pitch Black, Deep Blue, and Teal Green variants and carry an introductory price of Rs 1,499. They will be on sale at boAt-lifestyle.com and Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra and offline retail stores also.

Coming to its features, the Rockerz 255 Touch sport Spatial Audio by DIRAC Virtuo, and intelligent touch controls. As mentioned, they are claimed to be India’s first set of neckband which has touch functionality so users can operate it with taps and swipes to change tracks, adjust the volume, switch modes, answer calls, and even speak to the voice assistant.

It comes with BoAt’s proprietary ENx technology with intelligent noise reduction for voice and video calls. It further packs 10mm dynamic graphene drivers that are paired with boAt Signature Sound. Users get 30 hours of uninterrupted playback. And with its ASAP Charge-powered USB-C port, a 10 mins on a fast charger will give you 10 hours of playback time.

Thanks to BEAST Mode, the Rockerz 255 Touch can offer a lag-free audio that performs with 40ms low latency mode. It also features magnetic power on/off, alongside Bluetooth v5.3 and IPX5 rating for water resistance.

BoAt Airdopes Genesis TWS: Price, Specs

The Airdopes Genesis will be available from June 1, 2023, starting at midnight, at a special launch price of Rs 1799. These earbuds will be available for purchase on popular platforms such as Amazon.in and the official boAt website.

Equipped with large 13mm drivers, these earbuds deliver boAt’s Signature sound and come with in-ear detection feature that intelligently senses when the earbuds are placed in or removed from your ears, automatically pausing or resuming playback. You get ENx technology paired with Quad mics for clearer calls.

Wireless connection is handled via Bluetooth 5.3 technology. For gaming enthusiasts, the earbuds offer a low latency of just 65ms in BEAST Mode. They further offer a total playback time of up to 54 hours. Additionally, the earbuds support ASAP fast charging, so a 5-minute charge can provide you up to 60 minutes of playback.

The earbuds hold an IPX5 rating, making them resistant to water splashes and sweat. Lastly, they offer voice assistant support, allowing you to access and control your smart devices via voice commands.