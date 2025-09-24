BoAt PartyPal 700 Party Speaker Launched in India

BoAt has partnered with Netflix India for its latest series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, and has launched an ad campaign alongside the launch of the BoAt PartyPal 700 party speaker. The launch is backed by an ad film that weaves the speaker into the storyline of the show, carrying the tagline: “Speaker itna loud, sab bolna allowed.” Here’s everything to know about the new party speaker.

BoAt PartyPal 700: Price, Availability

The boAt PartyPal 700 is available via the official boAt website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. The speaker has been listed on boAt’s website with an MRP of Rs 54,990.

BoAt PartyPal 700: Features

Delivering 300W of boAt Signature Sound with deep bass, the speaker is built to energize gatherings with immersive audio. It supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, TF card, and both wired and wireless microphones, offering flexibility for different use cases.

Adding to the party atmosphere, the speaker comes with RGB LED lights and a built-in disco ball, creating a lively ambience that syncs with the music. For karaoke enthusiasts, it includes a rechargeable UHF wireless microphone with auto-tune support, along with options for TWS stereo pairing and a dedicated guitar input, making it suitable for live performances as well.

On the portability front, the speaker offers up to 6 hours of battery life and is equipped with a trolley handle and wheels, making it easy to move around.

The company launched a range of soundbars earlier this month in the country with Dolby Atmos. The flagship Aavante Prime 7050DA comes with a 7.1.4-channel configuration and 700W output. It features upward-firing drivers that enhance Dolby Atmos sound, creating a 3D audio field. An 8-inch wired subwoofer takes care of low-end frequencies, while dual wireless rear satellites connected via 5.8GHz ensure smooth, lag-free surround sound.