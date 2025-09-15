BoAt Aavante Prime 6250DA 625W, 7050DA 700W Dolby Atmos Soundbars Debut in India

BoAt has announced the launch of the new BoAt Aavante Prime 6250DA and the Aavante Prime 7050DA soundbars in India. The former has a 5.2.4 channel setup while the latter has a 7.1.4 setup, however, both of them support Dolby Atmos. Here’s everything to know about the soundbars.

BoAt Aavante Prime 6250DA: Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 21,999, the soundbar will be available on Amazon and as well as the company’s website.

The BoAt Aavante Prime 6250DA comes with a 5.2.4-channel setup and a total output of 625W. It features dual 6.5-inch wired subwoofers for deep bass, along with dual wireless rear satellites connected via a 5.8GHz link, offering immersive surround sounds.

The system uses a combination of 2.25-inch and 3-inch drivers, ensuring a balanced sound profile that covers lows, mids, and highs. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI (eARC), USB, AUX, Optical, and Coaxial ports. Users can personalise audio through four preset EQ modes — Movie, Music, News, and Sports.

BoAt Aavante Prime 7050DA: Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 29,999, the soundbar will be available through BoAt’s website and Flipkart.

For a more immersive experience, the Aavante Prime 7050DA steps up with a 7.1.4-channel configuration and 700W output. It features upward-firing drivers that enhance Dolby Atmos sound, creating a 3D audio field. An 8-inch wired subwoofer takes care of low-end frequencies, while dual wireless rear satellites connected via 5.8GHz ensure smooth, lag-free surround sound.

The system relies on multiple 2.25-inch and 2-inch drivers for crisp audio reproduction across all frequencies. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI (eARC), USB, AUX, Optical, and Coaxial connections, along with the same four EQ presets as the 6250DA for different listening preferences.