BoAt Nirvana X TWS Earbuds Launched with LDAC Support

BoAt Nirvana X TWS earbuds have been announced in India with support for LDAC codec, 60ms low latency, and more. The earbuds were first showcased at the CES 2025 event a month ago. The earbuds come in different colours and carry an affordable price tag of Rs 2,799.

BoAt Nirvana X: Price, Availability

Priced atbRs 2,799, the Nirvana X is listed on Amazon India for Rs 2,799 and is labelled as “Coming Soon” on Flipkart. The earbuds are available in four colors: Galactic Red, Cosmic Onyx, Mist Blue, and Smoky Amethyst.

BoAt Nirvana X: Features

The Nirvana X is backed by Knowles-Powered dual drivers with boAt HiFi Sound. These are 10 mm drivers and the company says that the two Knowles-enabled drivers reciprocate the Frequency response of the preferred listening curve in your earbuds for an enjoyable audio experience.

Read More: BoAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem Women Smartwatches Launched

The LDAC codec support further enhances the overall experience. They support noise cancellation powered by Artificial Intelligence in the four mics for clear communication indoors and outdoors. Further, they also integrate the boAt Adaptive EQ by Mimi where you can get personalized listening with Adaptive EQ by Mimi technologies. You can set up your profile and listen to movies, series, and podcasts without cranking hearing profile.

Additional features include BoAt Spatial Audio, in-ear detection, Google Fast Pair, and multipoint connectivity for connecting to two devices simultaneously. One can furthet access the boAt Hearables App to toggle between the preset EQ modes, monitor the battery status, check Bluetooth connectivity, modify touch functions, activate or deactivate features, and do more. Finally, they are also IPX5 rated.