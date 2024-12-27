BoAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem Women Smartwatches Launched

BoAt Engima Daze and Enigma Gem have been launched in India as smartwatches targeted at women. There’s also a pre-booking offer BoAt is running for those who are interested in buying the product. While most of their features remain identical, the two major differences between the two watches is in terms of design and display.

BoAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem: Price, Availability

The boAt Enigma Daze is available in four colors: Metallic Silver, Metallic Black, Metallic Gold, and Cherry Blossom, while the boAt Enigma Gem comes in three shades: Rose Gold, Metallic Black, and Metallic Silver. Priced at a starting point of Rs 2,199 for the Enigma Daze and Rs 2,699 for the Enigma Gem, both smartwatches can be purchased from boAt’s official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and select retail outlets.

One can pre-book their preferred smartwatch today, December 26, 2024, for an additional Rs 100 off with select bank offers.

BoAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem: Features

The Enigma Daze features a 1.3” luminous HD display with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution. It further packs a functional crown which adds elegance and ease of navigation through apps, settings, and notifications. The Enigma Gem boasts a 1.19” AMOLED display, a perfect fit for any wrist and an Always-on display mode as well.

Both the Enigma Daze and Enigma Gem feature an SOS function with an option to only send discreet SOS message that allows the receiver to track their location in case of emergency. This silent, discreet feature offers enhanced safety during emergencies.

Both also include features like menstrual cycle tracking, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 levels, sleep and stress management, and energy scores. They also support 700+ active modes and integrates seamlessly with the Crest App Health Ecosystem, featuring tools like Wellness Crew, Fit Buddies, and gamification with boAt Coins.

They also support Bluetooth calling with high-quality microphones and speakers. The Enigma Daze stores up to 10 contacts, while the Enigma Gem allows storage of 20 contacts. The Enigma Daze and Gem are equipped with IP67 dust, sweat, and splash resistance. On the customization front, the DIY Watchface Studio allows users to personalize the watch face on both the smatwatches.