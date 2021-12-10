Boat Watch Mystiq smartwatch launched in India: Things to know

Indian brand Boat has launched the Watch Mystiq smartwatch in India. It comes with features like a SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, 17 sports tracking, and more.

Boat Watch Mystiq Price

The Boat Watch Mystiq is priced at Rs 2,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon starting December 15 at 12 noon. The smartwatch comes in Black and Grey colour options. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

The company’s latest budget offering competes with the Realme Dizo Watch 2, launched in India in September this year at Rs 2,999. Other watches to look out for are NoiseFit Core, Timex Helix Smart 2.0, Inbase Urban Lite Z and Fire-boltt Ninja that fall into the sub Rs 3,000 price segment.

Features

The new watch features a 1.57-inch full touch screen HD display. In addition to that, the smartwatch can also be controlled by the crown button on the side to help navigate across the UI. Moreover, the watch comes with multiple themes and watch faces.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. Further, it has a sleep monitoring feature to keep a tab on your sleep quality. It also comes with a stress monitoring tracker that tracks your stress levels. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

The watch Mystic comes with 17 sports modes: soccer, fast walk, aerobics, climbing, tennis, basketball, cycling, dance, swimming, yoga, badminton, and sit-ups. In addition, the watch comes with an animated coach to help demonstrate various HIIT exercises for you to follow. It provides step by step demonstration of different exercises for you to reach your fitness goals.

Another feature is the breathing mode, which tells the user when to inhale and exhale during breathing exercises or sports with the help of a timer.

The watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or higher devices and iOS 8.0 or above. This smartwatch is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life. Finally, it comes with 3 ATM Water Resistance.