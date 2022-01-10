Boat Airdopes 601 ANC launched at Rs 3999

Boat has launched Airdopes 601 ANC true wireless earbud in India. The new earwear is said to boast next-generation technology from Boat Labs for superior performance, improved clarity, faster connectivity and a battery life of up to 28 hours.

The Boat Airdopes 601 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds will come in Black and Purity White at an introductory price of Rs 3999 starting 10th January, 12pm.

Boat Airdopes 601 ANC Features

Boat Airdopes 601 ANC comes with a Hybrid ANC (Up to 33dB). The earbuds suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies and adapt to and correct errors in real-time. In addition, the anti-noise signal cancels out the actual background noise before it reaches your ear.

The Ambient mode allows you to stay in control of your surroundings and gives you the transparency of atmospheric sounds around you, even during your playtime. In addition, it comes with easy swipe gesture controls to change tracks or adjust the volume.

They are claimed to last up to 4.5 hours of non-stop music and calls with ANC turned on and a playback of up to 5.5 hours with ANC turned off. Additionally, the case provides a whopping 22 hours.

Further, they are powered by a 10mm driver with Boat signature audio tuning. Other features include the Instant Wake n Pair(IWP) feature to seamlessly connect to your device, Google fast pair, IPX4 water rating, Type-C charging port, Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Assistant and Siri support.

