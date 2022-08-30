Blaupunkt BTW09 Moksha TWS earbuds with ANC launched in India

Blaupunkt has launched the BTW09 Moksha TWS earbuds in India which come with Active Noise Cancellation. The earbuds feature three sounds modes while the German brand promises a total of sixty hours of playback time with the case. The buds have a six-mic system.

The BTW09 is priced at Rs 3999 and is available in Black colour. The product is already available on Amazon and Blaupunkt’s own website.

The Blaupunkt BTW09 come with an effective noise cancellation level of -35db, including airports, subways, and busy streets. It comes with three different sound modes. Normal Mode is for listening to music. When you’re in a noisy environment, use ANC mode. And Ambient mode is useful when you want some outside sounds to filter in.

It comes with Blink Pair Technology where you can open the case and you get connected. They include 6 MICs, 3 in each bud. Each MIC serves a specific function. The first is the Voice mic, which moves your voice. Then there’s the Feed Forward mic, which picks up on any outside noise. And then there is the Feedback mic. These 6 MICs provide the ANC tech with all of the information required.

The BTW09 is packed with powerful and fast charging batteries in each bud and the charging case, giving you 60 hours of performance on every charge. The German brand calls this technology TurboVolt. Another advantage of this technology is that a 15-minute charge provides 4.5 hours of playtime. Furthermore, the BTW09 supports wireless charging.

In related news, the brand recently also launched the BH51 Moksha ANC headphones in India. Blaupunkt BH51 headphones are powered by a 40mm dynamic driver to deliver HD sound that has a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. Besides, it has a dedicated active noise cancellation button, dual connection, and 25dB noise cancelling technology.