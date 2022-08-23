Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha Bluetooth Wireless headphones launched at Rs 2,999

Blaupunkt, a German Electronics brand, has launched a new BH51 ANC Moksha Bluetooth Wireless headphones in India. The headphones pack a 40mm dynamic driver, active noise cancellation (ANC) and a 360mAh battery. The new Blaupunkt BH51 headphones are said to deliver up to 32 hours of playback time with the ANC feature switched on.

Pricing and Availability

The Blaupunkt BH51 ANC are priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The headphones are offered in Black and Blue colour options and are available for purchase via the company website and Amazon.

Blaupunkt BH51 Specifications

Blaupunkt BH51 headphones are powered by a 40mm dynamic driver to deliver HD sound that has a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. Besides, it has a dedicated active noise cancellation button, dual connection, and 25dB noise cancelling technology.

Furthermore, these headphones are equipped with the 5.0 Bluetooth version. This ensures faster and easier connectivity to other Bluetooth devices for up to a range of 30 feet. In addition, the wireless headset also comes with an AUX connector and also has built-in Mic.

With a battery capacity of 360 mAh, the headphones are said to deliver up to 32 hours of playtime on a full charge at 50 percent volume without ANC. They offer up to 24 hours of playtime with the ANC feature switched on at 50 percent volume.

The company says that they offer up to 180 hours of standby time. Further, the headphones are claimed to offer 180 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging with the turbovolt charging feature. They take 2 hours of charging time. Lastly, the headphones weigh 480 grams.

Talking about one of the other recent launches from the company, the Blaupunkt BE100 neckband earphones were launched last month. The Blaupunkt BE100 neckband is priced at Rs 1299 and is available in two colour options – Black & Blue.