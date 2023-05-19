BGMI Returns to Indian Gamers: Three-Month Trial Period with Enhanced Restrictions

The highly popular mobile game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a comeback in India, months after it was banned due to security concerns related to Chinese-linked apps.

India’s government has lifted the ban on BGMI for a temporary period of three months. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) intends to issue an order to unblock BGMI from both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

In a statement, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India, expressed gratitude to the Indian authorities for granting permission to resume operations of BGMI.

He thanked the Indian gaming community for their support and patience during the past few months and announced that BGMI would soon be available for download, eagerly awaiting the return of players to the platform.

Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Affairs at KRAFTON, Inc. India, extended appreciation to the authorities for allowing the restart of BGMI’s operations. He emphasized that KRAFTON, Inc. is a responsible South Korean organization that adheres to the law and has implemented measures to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations.

Kukreti also mentioned their commitment to supporting, sustaining, and promoting the growth of the gaming ecosystem in India through collaboration and innovation.

However, the revival of BGMI in India comes with certain conditions. First, the game will be monitored closely during the three months. If it is found to violate any of the country’s rules and regulations, the app may face another ban.

Rumours are suggesting that BGMI will be returning with some changes and adjustments. There are expected to be time limits and restrictions on the number of hours players can spend in the game. Krafton, the game’s developer, also plans to reduce violent graphics by changing the colour of blood by default. Previously, players in India could customize the colour of blood to red and green, but this feature will no longer be available.

It is worth noting that BGMI itself was a customized version of PUBG Mobile, which was among the first wave of Chinese apps banned in India. The game underwent modifications to comply with the country’s regulations, but security concerns led to its removal from Indian servers and app stores.

As BGMI prepares to reenter the Indian market, gamers anticipate its return and await the new gameplay experience with the aforementioned changes and the monitoring period.