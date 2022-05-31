Beyerdynamic launches two new gaming headsets, MMX 100 and MMX 150

Audio specialist beyerdynamic has launched two new gaming headsets, the MMX 100 and MMX 150. The new additions to the popular MMX series are the headsets for gamers who enjoy enhanced sound and are looking for innovative features and want the plug-and-play comfort of a headset.

The MMX 100 is available for Rs 11,999 and the MMX 150 for Rs 14,999. Both the models are available with two color variants, Black and Grey at the online store at beyerdynamicindia and headphonezone websites along with Amazon India.

MMX 100 is an analog gaming headset which is perfect for gamers who prefer to play on the console and connect the headset directly to the controller. It is compatible with all platforms that have an analog output with 4-pole and a 2×3-pole 3.5 mm jack plug. The MMX 150 is a digital USB gaming headset with integrated sound card and tuned features for passionate gamers.

The built-in 40 mm driver systems are specifically optimized for gaming by beyerdynamic’s acoustic engineers and provide a high-resolution sound image. “The result is a clear and precise sound that is audible in all genres: In FPS games, the precise sound localization convincingly gives a clear advantage in a wide variety of situations, and RPGs feel even more realistic due to the distinct sound image”, claims the brand.

Both headsets feature the new META VOICE cardioid condenser microphone. The high demands in gaming require a natural voice transmission with as little surrounding noise in the background as possible. The 9.9 mm capsule reproduces the voice image naturally and realistic, while typical noise such as mouse and keyboard clicks is suppressed.

The controls are located directly on both headsets. The convenient control wheel and intuitive controls allow you to run the volume quickly and precisely without leaving the game. Additionally, the microphone can be muted directly via the separate mute button. The MMX 150 also features a Light Guide System on the control wheel to make features such as Augmented Mode and Mute visually apparent.

The MMX 150 is equipped with the new Augmented Mode. In this Mode, the surrounding sounds are detected and mixed into the playback signal in real time. This allows interaction with the outside world without having to interrupt the game, and awareness of one’s own voice and volume is always guaranteed.

The MMX 100 and MMX 150 combine classic beyerdynamic aesthetics with functionality. The high-quality aluminum headband is the binding piece of the long-lasting headset. To prevent pressure points on the head, the headband is equipped with a synthetic leather band with memory foam. The memory foam-filled synthetic leather ear pads also guarantee long hours of wearing comfort and are even faster and easier to replace thanks to the bayonet mechanism.