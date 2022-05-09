Portronics Genesis Smart Gaming Headset launched in India

Portronics has launched a smart Gaming Headphone called Genesis in India. The product has been designed to assist you with your gaming skills while being a discreet performer.

The Portronics Genesis is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,099. It comes in three attractive colors – Black, Grey, and Red. Backed with a 12-month warranty, the product can be purchased from the company’s official website Portronics.com. Further, it can also be bought from Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Genesis Features

Built with an aesthetic, yet rugged and adjustable frame that combines the strength and versatility of metal and polycarbonate, the Genesis is built for extreme and prolonged gaming sessions. To cut the stress on the gamer, Portronics has ensured memory foam head cushions and ear cuffing for added comfort and stress-free gaming. Further, the adjustable headband gives you enough freedom to snugly fit every crown.

In addition, there are two large professionally tuned 40mm drivers which produce distortion free audio with flawless positional accuracy that’s extremely beneficial for FPS games. From cracking twigs behind the corner bush to rumbles and thuds all around; it’s a cakewalk for the Genesis, which helps enhance your gaming experience to a whole new level.

The adjustable omnidirectional microphone can pick up the slightest of your whispers but intelligently cuts out the chaos from around. The braided 1.8m Nylon cable is built to last and bear frequent tugs and stretches. Lastly, the cable also features an inline controller for volume and microphone switching.

Recently, Portronics launched SoundDrum P speaker in India. The company says that it is a compact and highly portable wireless speaker that will never let you down when you need to be entertained.

The Portronics SoundDrum P is priced at INR 2,649 and backed with a 12-Months warranty period. The product is available at Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.