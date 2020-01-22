Best prepaid plans in India with 3GB of data per day

So, without further ado, here is the list of prepaid plans from different operators that gives you 3GB of data per day.

Telecom operators are trying their level best to retain its users in this highly-competitive market. We have seen operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offering some interesting prepaid plans in different price segments that are bundled with data benefits and more. So, without further ado, here is the list of prepaid plans from different operators that gives you 3GB of data per day.

Airtel

To start with Airtel, the telecom operator is currently offering 3GB of data per day with its Rs 398 and Rs 558 prepaid plans. To start with Rs 398 prepaid plan, it offers unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. The pack offers you 3GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days.

Moving on to Rs 558 prepaid plan, it comes with a validity of 56 days and it offers 3GB data per day. The pack also offers unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. It also offers 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone and Idea Cellular also have prepaid plans with 3GB/day data benefits. Both the telecom operators offer Rs 398 and Rs 558 prepaid plans for its customers. The Rs 398 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers unlimited voice calls on all networks. The pack comes with 100 SMS per day as well.

Moving on to Rs 558, both the telecom operators are offering 3GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. The pack comes with unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Interestingly, Vodafone is also offering a free subscription to its Vodafone Play app and ZEE5 with both Rs 398 and Rs 558 prepaid plans in the country.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio currently has only one plan of Rs 349 that comes with 3GB per day benefit. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days, meaning that users will get 84GB of data for the entire period of validity. Furthermore, it offers unlimited voice calls for Jio to Jio numbers, however, if you are calling to a non-Jio number, then it comes with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The prepaid plan also brings 100 SMS per day along with free access to Jio Suite of applications including JioCinema, JioTV and more.