Best free online tools to remove background from photo

If you’re looking to remove the background from a photo, there are a few different ways you can do it. And luckily, there are a number of free online tools that can help you get the job done. As an add-on, some of the teh tools can even help you with adding a clip-art, stickers, editing the foreground, or maybe even erasing something unnecessary from the photo. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at some of the best free online tools for removing backgrounds from photos.

Fotor

Fotor is one of those free tools that can not only remove the background of the photo but can also edit the foreground as well. As it is a free one, there’s no charge for using the service. The service claims that with its Artificial Intelligence, it’s easy to handle hair, animal fur, or complex edges. The Fotor background remover is also available via an app on Windows, Mac, and phones.

RemoveBg

RemoveBg is also one of the tools that allow you to remove the background from a photo. The process is done automatically once you have uploaded the photo of your choice. With the service’s AI, you can remove the background from various types of photos, such as people, products, animals, cars and graphics.

The company has built tools and plugins for some of the most popular design programs, eCommerce sites and computer environments so one can integrate their APIs into their own workflow. With remove.bg, there’s also no need for chroma-keying environments under those perfectly tuned lighting conditions. RemoveBg is also 100% GDPR compliant which means it ensures a safe and reliable environment for one’s data at all times.

Read More: Best Duplicate Photo Finder Apps

Adobe Express

Adobe also offers a free service for removing the background from your image via Adobe Express. Like all other tools, this background remover app allows you to highlight the subject of your photo and create a transparent background. This way, you can place your new image into a variety of new designs and destinations, such as on a coloured backdrop or add a new background to put your subject in a completely new environment.

Moreover, there’s social media integration in this tool. You can publish your image for your audiences to enjoy across your social channels once you are done or continue to edit it within Adobe Express. Apart from this, you can add a shape crop to frame your newly cropped photo, apply filters, or add GIFs and animation for a dynamic design. However, you do have to sign up for the service to download your content.

Removal.ai

With Removal.ai, one can create a transparent background instantly and turn the images into art, banners, visual presentations, product catalogues and graphics. This AI background removal tool can automatically detect subjects on photos, process over 1,000 of images in a single upload, and is also capable of handling hair or any other fur edges.

This tool also has API integration support, 100% GDPR compliant, 99% uptime guarantee and dedicated customer support.

Retoucher

Retoucher is another free tool that can remove the background from a photo. One can remove background online from their personal photo, digital ads, logo, icon, or product image. The background eraser works automatically with any image, and you can add white or custom backgrounds with automatic background removal tools. The service also launched Batch Editing, where you can upload up to 100 photos at once.

Conclusion

There are a number of free online tools available that can help you remove the background from a photo. In most cases, these tools are easy to use and can produce great results. We hope this list has helped you find the perfect tool for your needs. If you have any other suggestions, feel free to share them in the comments below.