Adobe introduces Creative Cloud Express, rebrands Adobe Spark

Adobe is a company is known for its multimedia and creativity software products, especially for softwares such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, and more. The brand has now rebranded its Adobe Spark app to Adobe Creative Cloud Express which is now available for both the web and mobile with even more features.

Designed to appeal to students, small businesses owners, social media creators, creative professionals, and many more, Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation leveraging the unique capabilities of Adobe’s flagship products.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express Features

Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images that students can use for their projects or businesses can use for their promotional materials and advertisements.

Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s powerful AI/ML framework, and the technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.

The software apparently minimises the need to be a skilled designer to create top notch content required for various purposes. One can simply drag-and-drop files and functions to quickly customize thousands of beautiful templates.

The product has over 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million royalty-free licensed Adobe Stock images. It uses advanced search and discover capabilities, powered by the Adobe Stock Marketplace.

“For all Creative Cloud subscribers who already use the company’s flagship applications, Creative Cloud Express adds significant value to the ideation process from creating mock-ups to ensuring brand consistency to publishing content on social media”, says the company.

The “Quick Actions” feature powered by Adobe Sensei can be used to remove background features from photos, trim and merge videos, turn videos into GIFs and convert/export PDFs in a few clicks.

Moreover, there are Shared Templates and Shared Brands to ensure brand consistency across teams. Once can also seamlessly manage social media publishing workflows with ContentCal features, once integrated with Adobe along with integration with Creative Cloud Libraries.

Pricing & Availability

Creative Cloud Express is free to start and is already available to everyone. The service is available on the web at adobe.com/express and as a free app from the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Creative Cloud Express is included with Creative Cloud All Apps and flagship single-app plans over $20 (approx Rs 1,500) and is free for K-12.

In India, the Creative Cloud Express premium plan with additional features is available for Rs 890 per month and Rs 8,800 for a year. With both the plans, you get a two week trial. Adobe also informs that Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams is coming in 2022.