Micromax Debuts Startup Energy for Manufacturing of Solar Panels

Micromax Informatics, India’s home-grown consumer electronics brand, is expanding its footprint into the renewable energy sector with the launch of “Startup Energy”. This new venture aims to revolutionize solar panel manufacturing in India, driving the widespread adoption of sustainable energy and supporting the country’s ambitious clean energy mission.

“As the world accelerates its transition to clean energy, Startup Energy is poised to play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy revolution. The company will focus on producing high-efficiency solar panels for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, ensuring affordable and scalable solar power solutions across the country,” said Micromax.

As part of this expansion, Micromax has signed a strategic contract with Jinchen for the phased deployment of a 5GW advanced solar module manufacturing line. This project will be executed in multiple phases, integrating automation and high-efficiency module production technologies to deliver high-end solar solutions.

Read More: Micromax Enters Subscription-Based Smart TV Market with Dor

“By leveraging Jinchen’s advanced manufacturing expertise and Micromax’s proven ability to scale technology-driven innovations, Startup Energy will play a crucial role in accelerating India’s transition to clean energy,” the company noted. With the government targeting 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, there is an increasing demand for high-quality, locally manufactured solar panels—a demand that Startup Energy aims to meet.

To support this vision, Startup Energy will establish a manufacturing facility in the country as well, equipped with advanced automation and precision engineering to ensure quality and efficiency. The company will also explore strategic R&D partnerships to develop next-generation solar solutions, enhancing energy efficiency and long-term sustainability.