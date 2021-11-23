Best Duplicate Photo Finder Apps

In today’s world, we capture our surroundings using the most easily available camera at hand, and that’s our smartphone. With more and more storage available in smartphones, we live without a worry and store as many photos as we can. However, a lot of times, you may find duplicate photos in your gallery that a backup may have restored, or could have been downloaded alongside a media restore done via WhatsApp. To prevent such a scenario, we have curated the top 5 duplicate photo finder apps available on Android to save you from the hassle of manually selecting and deleting the duplicates.

Duplicates Cleaner

The app has a simple description in Google Play Store stating, “Increase “Internal Storage” in Just 2 Steps!”. And that is how easy it is to operate. After the app is downloaded, you can scan for duplicate images and duplicate videos, music, and documents. Once the scan is completed, you can select the photos you want to delete and then click on “X amount of Data can be deleted”. Once the process is complete, you have more storage at hand to store more files.

Duplicate Files Fixer and Remover

Well this app has a simple description as well saying, “Duplicate file finder & remover app to delete duplicate files on android device”. With over 1,24,000 reviews and 4.1 stars, the app is easily one of top 5 duplicate photo finder apps. It can also scan duplicate photos, videos, documents and audio. You can also backup these files.

Read More: How to lock apps in iOS, iPad OS using Screen Time?

Clutterfly: Duplicate Photo Finder and Remover

Clutterfly is relatively a new app released back in August of this year. However, the app has a modern design compared to other apps. It can’t remove docs or audio, it can easily scan and help you remove duplicate videos and photos. Once the photos are scanned, you can also sort them by size for a better view. The app has 58 reviews with a 5 star rating.

Duplicate Photo and Video Remover

Amongst other top 5 duplicate photo finder apps, this one has 10,000 reviews with a rating of 4.4 stars and is developed by Peng Dev Studios. After the scan is completed, you can look for videos and photos that are duplicate in nature. You can select and then delete these photos.

Duplicate File Remover: Duplicates Cleaner

With this one, you again have many options, including audio, video, photos and docs, the duplicates of which can be deleted. It has over 5,000 reviews and you can also select a file to look at other details of the file including its size, resolution, and more. It has a rating of 4.2 stars with over 5,000 reviews on Play Store.