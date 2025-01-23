Samsung Unveils Ambient Sensing Technology for SmartThings

Samsung has unveiled new AI technology at the Galaxy Unpacked event where it launched the Galaxy S25 series. The new technologies are backed by Samsung’s vision of “AI for All.” The company aims to use the Ambient Sensing Technology for SmartThings to simplify and enhance everyday life.

“The mission of SmartThings has always been to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and ease of use for consumers. Our core tenets are security, ease of use, saving time and money, and care for your family. We understand that every household is unique, which is why we are introducing Home AI—a feature that gathers insights from everyday life to create personalized experiences to fit your needs, transforming your home into a smarter, more efficient space,” said the company in a SmartThings blog post.

With Ambient Sensing Technology for SmartThings, the company plans to use advanced sensor technology, like motion and sound sensor devices in your home, to recognize you and understand your daily activities like cooking, exercising, sleeping, etc. so your home can create the perfect environment for you.

This ambient sensing technology would enable your home to understand you and your surroundings to help you live a better life. It collects, integrates, and analyzes diverse data and securely stores it on your local home network. These are a few examples of what this new technology can do :

Health Insight and Lifestyle Recommendations: SmartThings will provide real-time feedback to help you stay healthy. Been sitting too long? Expect a gentle reminder to get up and move.

Human Detection and Activity Monitoring: SmartThings uses its Sensors to detect activities like push-ups, sleeping, or even working at your desk. It can recommend better routines for your life, and build the best environment for the activity.

SmartThings is designed to elevate your smart home experience by intuitively adapting to your daily routines. For instance, during a workout, it can identify the type of exercise you’re performing, provide guidance on your form, and recommend the ideal duration for optimal results.

Post-workout, SmartThings leverages sound-sensing devices like the Music Frame to detect the noise of hair drying. This triggers the robot vacuum to clean up any fallen strands, ensuring a tidy space effortlessly.

After a long day, unwinding in your favorite chair becomes even more seamless. As you approach, SmartThings recognizes your presence and takes care of the details—dimming the lights, switching on your reading lamp, and setting the room to your preferred temperature for maximum comfort.

The Ambient Sensing technology for SmartThings extends to even the smallest household moments. For example, it can detect when your miniature pinscher jumps onto the couch, automatically activating the air purifier to clear allergens and maintain a healthy environment.

Generative AI in Map View

Further, SmartThings will be equipped with Gen AI technology that enables a deeper understanding of your home’s unique layout and environment adding more personalization to your Map View. The new features this technology enables include:

Enhanced User Experience: This personalized map allows for more intuitive navigation and interaction within your smart home. For example, the system might adjust your lighting or temperature settings based on your proximity to certain areas or objects.

Personalized Map View: You will be able to use your phone camera to capture images of objects like chairs, and other elements in your space so your Map View can match your style and space.

The Ambient Sensing Technology for SmartThings and Generative AI in Map View are planned to rollout throughout 2025 and 2026 and will be integrated in most Samsung products like its Televisions, Refrigerators, and more.