Apple Releases Apple Intelligence on Vision Pro with VisionOS 2.4

Apple has announced the release of Apple Intelligence on Vision Pro with VisionOS 2.4 bringing features like writing tools to Apple’s Spatial headset. It further adds a Spatial Gallery app, giving users access to a curated collection of spatial content spanning art, culture, nature, sports, and more. visionOS 2.4 also introduces the Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone to help users easily find new content and apps. Further, there are enhancements to Guest User that make sharing Vision Pro experiences even easier.

With Writing Tools, users can refine their words by rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, and many third-party apps. With Rewrite, users can adjust the tone of their text to make it more friendly, professional, or concise, or specify the change they’d like to make using Describe Your Change. Proofread checks grammar, word choice, and sentence structure, and provides suggested edits.

Users can also select text and have it recapped in several formats with Summarize. With Compose, users can ask ChatGPT to generate content for anything they are writing about from the systemwide Writing Tools. Next, there’s Image Playground that allows users to easily create fun and unique images from themes, costumes, accessories, and places. Users can add their own text descriptions, and can even create images in the likeness of a family member or friend using photos from their photo library.

Apple Intelligence on Vision Pro also introduces the ability to create original Genmoji by typing or speaking a description into the Emoji keyboard. Genmoji can be added inline to messages, shared as a sticker, or sent as a Tapback. Smart Reply in Messages and Mail provides suggestions for a quick response, and will identify questions as well. New features like Natural Language search and Create a Memory Movie in the Photos app have also been added.

visionOS 2.4 also includes support for Priority Messages in Mail, Mail Summaries, Image Wand in Notes, Priority Notifications in Notification Center, and Notification Summaries. The initial set of Apple Intelligence features is available in visionOS 2.4 for users with their device and Siri language set to U.S. English.

Then there’s Spatial Gallery, a new app for Apple Vision Pro which features spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas curated by Apple, and gives users a window to captivating moments spanning art, culture, entertainment, lifestyle, nature, sports, and travel, with new content released regularly.

At launch, users can discover stories and experiences from brands including Red Bull, Cirque du Soleil, and Porsche. Users can go behind the scenes with Apple Originals like Severance, The Studio, and The Morning Show; and listen to conversations with top artists like Bad Bunny, Charli xcx, and Keith Urban.

The Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone offers a new way for users to discover new spatial experiences, queue apps and games to download, find tips, and quickly access information about their Vision Pro, all from their iPhone.

The Discover page features recommendations for new and notable experiences on Apple Vision Pro, from popular apps like Explore POV and JigSpace, to Apple Arcade games like Gears & Goo, to Apple Immersive experiences like Metallica, which gives viewers access to the Band through a storytelling format.

Guest User mode has also been enhanced where visionOS 2.4 lets users start a Guest User session on Apple Vision Pro with the user’s nearby iPhone or iPad. To make it easier to guide a guest through the Vision Pro experience, users can now choose which apps are accessible to their guests and start View Mirroring with AirPlay from their iPhone.