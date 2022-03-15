BenQ launches 4LED 4K projector ‘X3000i’ in India

BenQ has expanded its 4K home projector series with the launch of X3000i in India. BenQ X3000i comes with complete peace of mind warranty of 2 years on projector and 2 years or 20,000 hours on light source, whichever is earlier.

The projector is priced at Rs 4,00,000 and the projector is available for purchase at all leading retailers in the country.

BenQ X3000i Features

The projector comes with 4K UHD resolution, 3000 ANSI Lumens brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 4LED light source and upto 240Hz refresh rate with 4ms response time. X3000i also features built in Android TV for accessing 5000+ apps, movies, TV shows etc. along with mirror casting and voice assistant support.

X3000i comes with 10W built-in treVolo speakers for true tone sound. The audio quality is further enhanced by Bongiovi DPS technology which optimizes sound in real time.

ALSO READ: BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U 4K Gaming Monitor launched in India for PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5

The 4LED light source in X3000i ensures 25% higher brightness and color than traditional RGBRGB lamps which helps to enhance color contrast. Due to high flexibility and quick dimming capability of LED light source, the colors of RGB can be adjusted intelligently by Dynamic Black algorithm to determine appropriate light level and black level to match the dynamic scene in real time.

According to the company, the projector also provides big screen gaming experience which is lag and stutter free with 240Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. It features 3 preset game modes: FPS (First Person Shooters), SPG (Sports Games), and RPG (Role-Playing Games). The LED light source in X3000i ensures 30,000 hours of long lasting operation.

The Google-certified Android TV feature ensures an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, sports for ultimate home entertainment. The intuitive and well-organized interface makes content exploration easy and quick.