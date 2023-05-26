Audio Technica ATH-M20XBT, ATH-S220BT Bluetooth Headphones launched in India: Price, Specs

Audio Technica has launched two new headphones in the Indian market, namely the ATH-M20XBT and the ATH-S220BT. Both of these are bluetooth headphones equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers. Moreover, they offer an in-built microphone for calling and a low-latency mode as well.

ATH-M20XBT, ATH-S220BT: Price

The Audio Technica ATH-M20XBT is priced at Rs 13,500 while the ATH-S220BT has a price tag of Rs 7,720. The headphones are available for purchase via online and offline stores across the country.

ATH-M20XBT, ATH-S220BT: Specs

The Audio Technica ATH-M20XBT has an over-ear design with large ear cushions while the ATH-S220BT is an on-ear headphone with a sleek and lightweight design. Both of them have an adjustable neckband and come with control buttons for controlling music playback, volume levels, and calls.

The audio on the ATH-M20XBT and ATH-S220BT is handled by a 40mm driver. They also offer a low latency mode that reduces lag during gaming or watching videos, and a multipoint pairing function for connecting to two device simultaneously. The ATH-S220BT also comes with support for Google Fast Pair for a quicker pairing process.

There is also an inbuilt microphone on both the headphones and support for voice assistant as well. Both the Audio Technica ATH-M20XBT and ATH-S220BT are claimed to offer a total playback time of 60 hours with support for rapid charging. As per the brand, a 10-minute charge will provide you a backup of 3.5 hours. Both headphones come with a 3.5mm jack along with a 1.2m bundled cable for a wired connection in case the battery dies.