Ather announces Extended Battery warranty for Re 1

Ather has announced a few new initiatives for its buyers, which includes an extended battery warranty for Re 1. The company is trying to provide a seamless and hassle-free transition experience for EV enthusiasts with value-added services and accelerating EV adoption in the country.

Ather’s Extended Battery Warranty at Re 1

Ather has announced Extended Battery Warranty, worth Rs 6,999, will be available at just Re 1. With this initiative, consumers can secure their scooters’ battery for an additional two years (over and above the Manufacturer’s Warranty of 3 Years), taking the warranty period up to five years. This is an introductory & limited-period offer and will only be applicable to customers purchasing the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus in December 2022.

Read More:

Top Electric Bikes with Big Battery

Top 20 Cheapest Electric Scooters available in India

Cheapest E Bikes in India

Financing scheme with IDFC Bank

Next, Ather has introduced a first-ever financing scheme in partnership with IDFC Bank that offers a 48-month tenure to enable consumers to own an Ather scooter. In this scheme, customers will incur an EMI outflow at par with the monthly (EMI + Petrol) expense of owning a conventional 125cc petrol scooter. The down payment is as low as 5%, at 8.5% interest per annum, zero processing fee and instant loan approvals within 45 mins, to make the buying process more convenient for buyers.

Read More: EV Battery Swapping: Better Alternative to EV Charging Stations

Also See: Greta Electric Scooters to open a new manufacturing facility

Exchange Program

To help upgrade customers from petrol scooters to its smart and better-performing electric scooters, Ather has also introduced an Exchange Program. This program allows customers to trade in their petrol scooters through their Retail Partners. Customers can then adjust the trade-in value against their down payment for the Ather 450X. Consumers will enjoy an Exchange Value Bonus of Rs 4000 and immediate on-the-spot valuation.

Free access to Ather Grid

Ather is also providing free access to Ather Grid till 31st December 2023 to customers buying the 450X and 450 Plus this month. With free fast charging at Ather Grid, consumers can access charging points across the country and charge their vehicles for free. Ather Grid provides fast charging (1.5 km/min) at 700+ Ather Grid points across India.