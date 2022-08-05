Top Electric Bikes with Big Battery

As fuel prices continue to change regularly, electric vehicles are nowadays becoming the preferred choice for most people. These vehicles are quick, easy to ride, almost silent, and are priced less comparatively than a petrol or diesel vehicle. The market is full of various options for electric bikes and choosing the right one can be a tad difficult for buyers.

In this article, we will tell you the top electric bikes which you can buy for yourself. So if you are looking for a new electric bike with a big battery, our list here should help you.

Energica Ego+

This ebike packs a lithium polymer battery of a capacity of 21.5 kWh. It gives a claimed range of up to 246 kilometres. The electric motor produces 145 hp from 4900 to 10500 rpm. It has an acceleration ranging from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.6 seconds and a maximum speed is limited to 240 km/h. The full charging time is rated at around four hours. Additionally, the bike also comes with DC fast charging that enables the bike to completely recharge its battery pack in just 1 hour. The bike features a central control panel that has a 4.3-inch TFT color display. It shows all the indicators and modes of an electric bike.

Energica Eva Ribelle

Thanks to the 21.5 kWh Lithium Ion Polymer battery, the Eva Ribelle offers the longest range of any electric motorcycle, particularly at higher speeds. It is claimed to offer a range of 420 km on a single charge. It is powered by a 126 kW max power motor. The full charging time is rated at three to four hours. The Energica EVA Ribelle has linear 215 Nm (159 lb-ft) torque. The company has introduced a new EMCE motor and inverter – reducing weight further still while upping to peak 126 kW (169 Hp), with up to 198 km (123 miles) in Highway range, plus of course, DC Fast Charging.

Arc Vector

Arc Vector electric bike packs a 16.8 kWh battery pack can provide a range of up to 322 km, for urban riding, or 200 km of highway riding. DC fast charging is also offered, which will enable a recharge of the battery pack in just 45 minutes. It is powered by a 95 kW (127 bhp) electric motor capable of a top speed electronically limited to 200 kmph. The bike also carries a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time in just 3.2 seconds. The bike has a 399-volt electric motor that generates 140PS of power and 85Nm of peak torque.

Harley Davidson LiveWire

Harley Davidson LiveWire bike is priced at around Rs 21.40 lakh in India. The 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery gives a claimed range of up to 235 kilometres in the city, and 113 km on the highway. This gives a combined claimed efficiency of 152 km. On a typical household charger, the LiveWire requires 10 hours or slightly more to be fully charged. It comes with a standard Level 1 charging cord with the option of using a fast charger also available. The latter charges the bike completely in just an hour. The top speed is rated at 177 kmph.

Emflux motors Emflux One

The Emflux One electric superbike will be launched by Bengaluru-based tech start-up Emflux Motors. The bike packs a 60 kW AC induction motor capable of putting out 53 kW (around 70 bhp) of maximum power from the controller. It has a lithium-ion 9.7 kWh battery, which takes just over half an hour to charge from 0 to 80 per cent. The range of the motorcycle is a maximum of 200km on a single charge.

The features include a 6.8-inch TFT instrument panel with a built-in GPS navigation system, Bluetooth, wi-fi, real-time vehicle diagnostics and a dedicated mobile app.

Cyborg GT 120

Cyborg GT 120 e-bike is having a 4.68kWhr lithium-ion battery and a top speed of 125 km/h and a range of 180 km. The battery can be fully charged in up to 5 hours using a 15A fast home charger. Cyborg GT 120 has reverse mode, parking mode, eco mode, drive mode, sports mode. It is available in purple and black colour. The bike features a combi brake system (CBS) with a disk brake at the front and regenerative braking. It is also equipped with a reverse mode and gets parking assist that makes multiple sounds to alert the rider.

Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr is an e-bike having a 10 kW IPMSM motor powered by an LFP battery with a battery capacity of 4.4 kWh. The bike offers over 200 km on a single charge that takes just 2 hours. It also claims a top speed of 100kmph and an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in 3 seconds. It has features like Rider Alert System and Battery Theft Protection. The bike is available in three colours: magnetic black, electric red, and voltaic yellow. It is priced at Rs 1 lakh in India.

Horwin CR6 Pro

The Horwin CR6 Pro is equipped with a 4.32 kWh Lithium Ion battery that could be easily charged with the built-in charger. It provides fast charging, and the battery can be charged in 3 – 4 Hours. The average range on a full charge is 142km on Full Charge. The CR6 Pro offers a top speed of 110 km/h. It has a powerful 11,000-watt electric motor and provides 303 Nm torque for an acceleration from 0-60 km/h in 5 seconds. this bike is priced at around Rs 5.6 lakh in India.

Odysse Evoqis

Odysse Evoqis ebike is powered by 4.32 kWh lithium-ion battery and has a maximum range of 140 km. The Evoqis takes about 6 hours for one full charge of its battery. The motorcycle is claimed to accelerate from 0-50kmph in 4.2 seconds while the top speed is rated at 80kmph. It generates 3000 W power from its motor. The Evoqis comes equipped with features like full-LED lighting, an anti-theft lock, keyless entry, and music system.

Tork Kratos

Tork has priced the Kratos at Rs 1,22,499. The bike features a mid-drive electric motor with a peak power of 7.5kW and can deliver top speeds of up to 100kmph. It is claimed to offer a range of 180 km on a single charge, thanks to a 4kWh battery that charges completely in 4 hours.

Tork has equipped the Kratos ebike with features like LED illumination, a fully digital console with Bluetooth compatibility, navigation. You also get multi riding modes, a USB charging port, anti-theft system, crash alert, ride analytics, guide me home lights and OTA updates.

Pure EV ETryst 350

Pure EV ETryst 350 packs a 3.5 kWh Lithium Ion battery. It is powered by a 4000W motor and produces a max torque of 60 Nm. The bike can go up to 140 km/charge after a full charge. The battery takes 6 Hours to get charged. The e-bike can accelerate from 0 – 40 KMPH in 04.4 Sec and 0 – 60 KMPH in 07.4 Sec. It can clock at a top speed of 85 kmph.

Revolt RV 400

Revolt RV 400 bike packs a 3.24KWh lithium battery setup that takes 3 hours to charge up to 75 percent and around 4.5 hours to fully charge. The bike offers three ranges of 150km, 100km, and 80km called eco mode, normal mode, and sports mode. The top speed of the RV400 electric bike is 85kmph. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 1,24,999.

Riders can pair their smartphones via the Revolt app which gives them access to travel history, battery health, range and nearest swap station. It also features with geofencing and keyless operation for increased security.