Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 SSD launched in India

Asus has launched the ROG Strix Arion S500 SSD in India which comes with a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. It has an aluminium chassis which helps it stay cool during heavy operations. It comes with the traditional ‘ROG’ products lineup look with no curved corners as such.

The Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 is priced at Rs 13,500 in India. It will be available to purchase in September while an exact date hasn’t been provided by the company. The SSD will come in a single black colour that has a ROG logo on top which lights up when the SSD is connected.

Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 SSD Specifications

This SSD is a Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) SSD. It allows the device to perform faster in locating the data that is stored on it. It has a storage capacity of 500GB with transfer speeds touching up to 1,050MBps. Asus claims that it is up to 12 times faster than standard external HDDs.

Asus has also provided ROG SSD Dashboard software. This can be used to manage statistics for the SSD such as drive temperature, storage status, health status, and more. The SSD is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, macOS Catalina or later. Furthermore, it even has support for Android devices with OTG support. Asus ROG Strix Arion S500 SSD also has an RGB logo that can be controlled with Aura Sync lighting.

The SSD comes with SLC cache which means only one bit of data can be written in each cell of the SSD. This feature helps the SSD perform better in the long term. Additionally, the SSD is equipped with a 256bit AES disk and data encryption. This further includes NTI Backup (Now EZ software) which helps the SSD protect the data stored on it from malicious virus attacks. Moreover, it can also prevent and save you from hardware failures.

It can be connected via a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. Along with the aluminium chassis, there are thermal pads present inside as well for heat dissipation.