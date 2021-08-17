Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, Phone 5s launched with Snapdragon 888 Plus

Asus has launched the incremental upgrades to the Asus ROG Phone 5 series, called the ROG Phone 5S and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. The phones come with Snapdragon 888 Plus and a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate. They also get up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s series is arriving in China and Taiwan as of now. The ROG Phone 5s costs TWD 29,990 (approx Rs 80,000) for the base variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 18GB + 512GB storage model costs TWD 33,990 (approx Rs 90,000). Furthermore, both the variants are available in Phantom Black and Aurora White colour options. As for the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, there’s a single variant costing TWD 37,990 (approx Rs 1,00,000). It has 18GB RAM + 512GB storage and comes in only Phantom Black colour.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Series Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s series comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution. There’s an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch-sampling rate, 1ms response rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+. The phones are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660. Moreover, they get up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in 30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phones run Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Further on the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

For connectivity, the phones support 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-SIM, NFC and USB Type-C port. The device measures 173 x 77 x 9.90mm and weight is 238grams. Additional features include dual front facing stereo speakers and ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press.

Both of them have identical specifications, except the ROG Phone 5s Pro gets a secondary PAMOLED ROG Vision display. This display on the back can show you notifications for incoming calls, battery charging, etc. This display on the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate was monochrome while the 5s Pro has a colour display. There are also two touch sensors on the back of the 5s Pro which act as gaming controls. This feature isn’t present on the vanilla ROG Phone 5s.

Moreover, the Pro model comes with the AeroActive Cooler 5 in the box. This accessory straps on a cooling fan to the phone, along with two additional buttons.