Asus May Launch New Chromebooks in India, Event on July 15

Asus Chromebooks are expected to be launched in India this month. The company has today announced a launch event to be held in the country on July 15.

The company said they will launch ‘Thoughtfully Simple’ products designed to democratize digital education for Indian Students.

Asus Flipkart Partnership

Asus has already announced a partnership with Flipkart to launch a new category of products in India. A dedicated microsite has also been created on Flipkart to announce the July 15 launch.

The microsite shows an image that suggests the new products will be helpful for those who are working or studying from home due to COVID 19 situation in the country. It also includes the Google Play Store icon. This suggests the launch of a Chromebook in the country.

Asus has launched many Chromebooks in international markets. But till now, the company has not announced any of them in India. As a result, it is still unknown at the moment which model it will launch in India.

The company last launched the Chromebook detachable CM3 last month. It is priced at $349.99 (approx Rs 25,500) for the 64GB storage variant and $369.99 (approx Rs 27,000) for the 128GB storage model. It comes in a single Mineral Grey colour option.

Meanwhile, the Asus 8Z series is now confirmed to launch in India soon. The company will launch Asus Zenfone 8 as Asus 8Z in India.

Additionally, Asus also has made the teaser page of the Zenfone 8 live on its official India website. This suggests that the launch is imminent in India. Apart from Asus 8Z, the company may also announce the 8Z Flip in India.

Asus India business head Dinesh Sharma on his Twitter handle, has revealed that the Asus team is launching the Zenfone 8 lineup in India. They will soon announce the official launch date for the series as well.

The series was earlier to be launched in India in May, around the same time when launched globally. But Asus postponed the launch due to the second wave of Covid 19 in India.