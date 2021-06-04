Advertisement

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 launched with MediaTek Processor, 45W charging

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 04, 2021 10:39 am

Latest News

Asus launched the Chromebook Detachable CM3 that runs on ChromeOS and gets a detachable keyboard/cover as well.
Asus has launched the Chromebook detachable CM3 and is supposedly the competitor to Lenovo's Chromebook Duet. The Detachable CM3 by Asus runs on ChromeOS and is powered by a MediaTek processor. 

 

The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is listed on the company's US website as 'Coming Soon' and is priced at $349.99 (approx Rs 25,500) for the 64GB storage variant and $369.99 (approx Rs 27,000) for the 128GB storage model. It comes in a single Mineral Grey colour option. 

 

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 Specifications 

 

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3

 

The Chromebook Detachable CM3 by Asus sports a 10.5-inch (1,920X1,200 pixels) LCD display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 320 nits of peak display brightness. The chromebook draws power from an octa-core 2GHz MediaTek 8183 processor paired with Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB eMMC storage. 

 

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3

 

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The chromebook gets an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. There's a detachable keyboard available for the chromebook which doubles up as a cover as well and connects with the Chromebook through POGO Pins. There's also a housing for a stylus inside the Chromebook itself. 

 

The Asus Detachable Chromebook M3 packs a 27Whr 2-cell Li-ion battery that can be charged at 45W speeds with the provided AC adapter. It measures 25.54x16.72x0.79cm and weighs 510 grams.

Latest News from Asus

