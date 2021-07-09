Asus 8Z series confirmed to launch in India soon

Asus introduced the Zenfone 8 series, including the Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, globally in May this year. Asus will launch Asus Zenfone 8 as Asus 8Z in India. Now the company is finally gearing up to launch the phone in the country.

Asus India business head Dinesh Sharma on his Twitter handle, has revealed that the Asus team is launching the Zenfone 8 lineup in India. They will soon announce the official launch date for the series as well. Take a quick look at its tweet:

To all Fans asking me about our new smartphone’s India launch – the answer is yes. Team is relentlessly working towards the same and we will announce the launch date soon. Deeply appreciate your enthusiasm. Watch this space for more info https://t.co/wpOPJQ0wdm — Dinesh Sharma (@sharmadinesh) July 8, 2021

He also shared the link of the ASUS 8Z’s microsite in the tweet. Additionally, Asus also has made the teaser page of the Zenfone 8 live on its official India website. This suggests that the launch is imminent in India. Apart from Asus 8Z, the company may also announce the 8Z Flip in India.

The series was earlier to be launched in India in May, around the same time when launched globally. But Asus postponed the launch due to the second wave of Covid 19 in India.

Asus 8Z Specifications

Asus 8Z sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. A 4000mAh battery backs it under the hood with support for 30W fast charging. There’s also an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the optics, the phone is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. In addition, for selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.

The Asus 8Z runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. Additional features include linear vibration motor, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual super linear speakers with Dirac HD Sound (7-magnet top speaker, 3-magnet bottom), and triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom & Noise Reduction Technology.