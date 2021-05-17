Asus Zenfone 8 could launch in India as Asus 8Z

This is not the first time the Asus Zenfone series phone has dropped Zenfone naming in India.

Asus introduced the Zenfone 8 series including the Asus Zenfone 8, and Zenfone 8 Flip globally last week. Now the company is likely to launch Asus Zenfone 8 as Asus 8Z in India.

The series was to be launched in India on May 13, but Asus postponed the launch due to the second wave of Covid 19 in India.

ZenFone 8 Indian variant with the model numbers ASUS_I006D and ZS590KS also appeared in the list of Google Play supported devices as the Asus 8Z. This was first reported by Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter.

This is not the first time the Asus Zenfone series phone has dropped Zenfone naming in India. The Zenfone 6 was launched back in 2019 as 6Z in India as Asus was refrained from using ‘Zen’ or ‘ZenFone’ due to trademark issue.

Separately, As per a report of The Verge, Asus has revealed that it will offer at least two major OS updates for the Zenfone 8. So the phone will be updated to Android 12 and Android 13 when it is announced.

Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications

Asus Zenfone 8 sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for 30W fast charging. There's also an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the optics, the phone is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.

The Asus Zenfone 8 runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. Additional features include linear vibration motor, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual super linear speakers with Dirac HD Sound (7-magnet top speaker, 3-magnet bottom), and triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom & Noise Reduction Technology.

Connectivity options include USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and GPS. It measures 148×68.5×8.9mm and weighs 169 grams.