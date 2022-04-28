Asus launches BR1100 Windows Laptop series, price starts Rs 24,999

Asus has announced the launch of Asus BR1100 series in India. The Windows 11-ready laptop series is available in 11.6-inch clamshell form (BR1100CKA) for a superior learning experience and a convertible design that flips to become a 11.6-inch multi-touch tablet (BR1100FKA).

Pricing & Availability

Asus BR1100CKA is priced at Rs 24,999 and ASUS BR1100FKA (Touch Variant) is priced at Rs 29,999. Both the variants are available in India on Flipkart, Amazon and Asus eStore.

Asus BR1100 Series Specifications

The ASUS BR1100 series features a 11.6-inch HD display that provides a comfortable viewing experience. The display is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue-light emissions that helps protect the eyes from potential harm. Additionally, its robust hinges allow the screen to laid flat 180 ° with the BR1100CKA, or up to a full 360-degree Touch Screen with the BR1100FKA, for easy screen sharing.

The new ASUS BR1100 laptops feature Intel N4500 Celeron 2.8GHz processor along with a 128GB NVMe SSD that’s user upgradable up to 2TB. The ASUS BR1100 series laptops are also built to the latest military-grade standard with protective features including an all-around rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and hinges that are tested for up to 30,000 open and close lifecycles.

They also support for AI-powered noise-cancelling technology and 3DNR HD camera for high-quality blended learning and conferencing. The series also features full-size ports such as USB-C, HDMI and a gigabit speed enabled RJ-45 ports.

The ASUS BR1100 series packs in a large 3-cell 42Wh battery that allows for a cool up to 10-hour battery life on a single charge. For video conferencing, the laptops feature a 3D Noise Reducing camera that can reduce the naturally occurring noise by up to 23%, even in low lit environments. The ASUS BR1100 Flip features an additional ‘world-facing’ 13MP auto-focus enabled camera that allows for a high-quality ‘Tablet-like’ camera experience once the display is flipped over.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.