Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 with 12th Gen Intel CPUs launched in India

Asus has announced the expansion of its laptop portfolio with the launch of the all-new ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 laptop in India. The product comes with 16-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate, up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and more.

Let’s look at the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 price, availability and specifications in India.

Pricing Details

The laptop is priced at Rs 1,79,990 for the base model. It is available for purchase online via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus E-shop, and Tata Cliq. Customers can also purchase the laptop from offline channels including Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance, and VijaySales.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Specifications

The laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA display with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. It features a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The screen also boasts Adaptive-Sync, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and Dolby Vision HDR support.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU or Intel Core i7-12700H CPU. It comes with up to 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card. This is paired with up to 2TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage and up to 32GB DDR5 RAM. Further, there’s also an option to GDDR6 VRAM up to 16GB.

In addition, the laptop runs Windows 10 Pro. It features Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm combo audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and RJ45 LAN port.

Lastly, Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 packs a 90Whr battery that claims to offer up to 10 hours of video playback. Additional features include ROG Intelligent Cooling, six-speaker system with dual force-cancelling woofers, 3D mic array with two-way AI noise cancellation, and Dolby Atmos support.