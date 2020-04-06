  • 18:47 Apr 06, 2020

Advertisement

Aarogya Setu App- Everything you need to know

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : April 06, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

The Government of India has revealed an app called Aarogya Setu which is designed to warn the user if they have been in close proximity of a COVID-19 positive person.
Advertisement

The Government of India has revealed an app called Aarogya Setu which is designed to warn the user if they have been in close proximity of a COVID-19 positive person. The app was developed via a public-private partnership under the aegis of NIC by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEiTY). 

 

 The Aarogya app puts privacy and promises to share your data (location and health) with the government only and is available in 11 languages.

Advertisement

 

The tracks via Bluetooth and GPS to determine if you have been near an infected person or not. The app uses your data (encrypted) to know your location and the area around you. It then tallies that with the database to tell you if your location is under the infected areas of the database.

 

The Bluetooth needs to always stay “On” as it determines if you have been within six feet of an infected person.

 

 

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store. The first initialization of the app will ask you to register with your mobile number. The app will then scan your location. It will then let you know if You are safe or not and also will let you know the risk of coronavirus in your area. The app has other features like the number of all the COVID-19 help centres, a self-assessment test and information such as do’s and don’ts. It also has the twitter page of The Ministry of Health embedded and shows you information tweets from the ministry itself.

 

The main motive behind the launch of this app is to limit the spread of the COVID-19 cases in India via technology and AI as well as, help create self-awareness among the citizens with relevant information on the infection.

App to limit exposure to coronavirus launched

Indian government launches Aarogya Setu app for Covid-19 tracking

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Aarogya setu COVID-19 GOI

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Does Google know if people are following lockdown seriously?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies