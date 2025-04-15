Apple’s Global Close Your Rings Day Could Get You a Limited Edition Special Pin

Apple has announced the Global Close Your Rings Day on April 24 which is also the 10th anniversary of the day the first Apple Watch shipped to the customers. The users are being encouraged to close their Activity Rings (a feature for Sports activities in Apple Watch and other Apple devices) to earn a special Global Close Your Rings Day limited-edition award.

“Over the past 10 years, Activity rings on Apple Watch have offered a simple, engaging, and customizable way for users to stay active throughout the day. To highlight how staying active can lead to a healthier life, on April 24, all Apple Watch users are encouraged to close their Activity rings to earn a special Global Close Your Rings Day limited-edition award, along with animated stickers for Messages,” said Apple in a newsroom post.

On April 24, users who close all three Activity rings will earn a limited-edition award, plus 10 animated stickers and an animated badge for Messages. One can close the rings through any activity they like and then share what they did using #CloseYourRings.

Moreover, customers can obtain a limited edition special PIN inspired by the award. Customers can pick up a pin at Apple Store locations worldwide starting April 24, while supplies last.

Apple added that the Activity app is one of the most “beloved Apple Watch features, encouraging users to close their three Activity rings — Move, Exercise, and Stand — by hitting personal daily goals for active calories burned, minutes of brisk activity completed, and number of hours when they stand up for at least a minute.” Users can also customize their goals to fit their lifestyle, even by the day of the week, and Activity rings can be paused if a user needs a rest day.