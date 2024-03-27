Apple WWDC 24: Will AI take centre stage in Apple Park?

Apple announced Tuesday that its annual developers’ conference, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 24, will run from June 10 through June 14.

The WWDC conference commences with a keynote presentation, during which Apple unveils its latest software updates and sometimes introduces new hardware. This year, all eyes will be on Apple Park to see how Apple plans to integrate the power of Gen AI into its flagship products, such as the iPhone and Mac. Apart from announcements related to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 for iPhone and iPad, there will be updates for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and macOS for Macs.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, expressed excitement about the upcoming event and highlighted its significance in facilitating technological innovation and community engagement. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful,” Prescott stated.

Apple’s AI push?

Apple’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be a central theme at this year’s WWDC and could impact its future product strategy. Although Apple has not revealed much about its GenAI plans, other tech giants like Samsung, Microsoft, and Google have already rolled out new AI products and features.

Reports state that Apple is developing its own GenAI features that are expected to be integrated into the upcoming iPhone 16 models. Moreover, significant changes are anticipated in iOS 18, which is being touted as one of Apple’s most substantial upgrades in years. It will feature enhanced customization options for the home screen and a revamped Siri interface.

As per the reports, iOS 18 is set to be Apple’s most significant iOS update yet, leveraging generative AI tools across various applications. There is speculation that AI-driven features may be incorporated into apps like Photos, Notes, and email. Apple is facing tough competition from rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, which boasts advanced Galaxy AI features.

Apple, DarwinAI Deal

In a recent development, Apple reportedly acquired Canadian AI startup DarwinAI, as per a Bloomberg report. While the deal was allegedly finalized earlier this year, Apple has yet to make a public announcement. DarwinAI specializes in AI technology for component inspection during manufacturing processes. It is known for its capability to make AI systems smaller and faster—an area of interest for Apple as it focuses on on-device AI processing.

Alexander Wong, an AI researcher from the University of Waterloo involved in DarwinAI’s development, has joined Apple as a director in its AI group as part of the acquisition, according to Bloomberg. This move underscores Apple’s commitment to advancing its AI capabilities in line with its broader strategic goals.