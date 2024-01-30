Apple iOS 18: Advancements in Generative AI, Messaging Features Expected

In the realm of smartphone technology, Apple is preparing for a significant move with the upcoming iOS 18 software update, slated for unveiling at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. The company aims to introduce notable advancements in artificial intelligence and Messaging capabilities.

According to insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 18 is considered a potentially substantial update in Apple’s history. The company appears set to embrace generative AI and enhance the capabilities of its voice-activated assistant, Siri.

Apple iOS 18: Siri

One of the expected improvements is an enhancement to Siri’s intelligence. Gurman suggests that generative AI technology will improve Siri’s ability to handle questions and auto-complete sentences. By incorporating large language models, Siri is expected to become more proficient at responding to complex voice commands, allowing users to perform tasks seamlessly.

Apple iOS 18: Messaging

To improve cross-platform messaging, Apple has announced its intention to bring Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to the iPhone. This aligns with the growing demand for enhanced messaging capabilities and interoperability across different platforms. The inclusion of RCS is expected to bring iMessage-like features to iPhone users, including media sharing, read receipts, typing indicators, and end-to-end Encryption when communicating with Android users.

However, a text message sent from an Android device will appear green, carrying on the traditional blue and green bubble style.

Apple iOS 18: Apple Music

Additionally, iOS 18 is rumoured to introduce auto-generated playlists for Apple Music, a feature similar to offerings from competing platforms like Spotify. This move signals Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience across its services ecosystem.

Apple iOS 18: App sideloading

Reports suggest that Apple is planning to introduce app sideloading in Europe with the release of iOS 17.4. This feature may be rolled out globally with the release of iOS 18. To use the feature, users will first need to download a third-party app store from Apple’s App Store. This will allow users to download and install apps that are not signed by Apple. Until now, sideloading has not been allowed by Apple, and users have had to jailbreak their iPhones to install apps or games unavailable on the App Store.

The tech community is abuzz with anticipation as Apple explores the integration of generative AI into its development tools. If successful, this could streamline the app development process and bring forth updates for productivity apps.

While specific details about iOS 18 remain undisclosed, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement at WWDC. As the anticipation builds, it is evident that Apple is preparing to redefine the user experience with a software update promising to be both innovative and significant in smartphone technology. Stay tuned for more updates as we delve into Apple’s iOS 18 journey.