Galaxy AI calling: One UI 6.1 Coming To Galaxy S23 Series, Tab S9 Series, Flip 5, Fold 5 On March 28

Samsung introduced the Galaxy AI suite of artificial intelligence-backed features with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series. Now, those same features will be making their way to older flagships from the brand as part of the One UI 6.1 update, including the Galaxy S23 series, Tab S9 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from March 28.

The announcement was made via the Samsung US Newsroom, which read, “Galaxy AI puts our groundbreaking suite of AI tools in the palm of more users’ hands in different form factors — tailoring the mobile experience to their needs. Now, Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI features to even more users across the Galaxy ecosystem.”

One UI 6.1: Official Release Date

Starting March 28, One UI 6.1 will begin rolling out across the Galaxy S23 series which includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S23 FE, along with Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 sold at Samsung.com, carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, UScellular, Verizon and more, as well as retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and others. One UI 6.1 will also roll out to Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 WiFi versions beginning this week.

While this announcement was made for the US market, it is expected that the rollout will take place globally.

One UI 6.1: Supported Features

The AI features that will be coming to older Galaxy models include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist. Galaxy users will now also be able to experience real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls. With Interpreter, users can also engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while travelling as the split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

Search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture. Organisation features such as Note Assist allow users to create formats, generate summaries and translate notes. At the same time, Browsing Assist enables individuals to stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles. Transcript Assist can also quickly transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations.

Other generative edit features are also coming, such as the ability to resize, reposition or realign objects in photos that have already been clicked via Generative Edit. Then there’s Instant Slow-mo, which can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture action-packed moments. The generative wallpapers feature will also be making its way to the older Galaxy models as part of the One UI 6.1 update.

Samsung says that Generative Editing, Circle to Search with Google, Live Translate, and Chat Assist on the Samsung keyboard have been the most used features among Galaxy users so far.