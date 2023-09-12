Apple TV+ comes to Tata Play Binge: How to access?

Apple TV+, an American subscription streaming service owned and operated by Apple, is now available in the bouquet of OTT services Tata Play provides access to as a part of its Binge subscription. The new addition is a welcome one, and also serves as Apple TV+’ second aggregator service in the world.

Where to access Apple TV+ in Tata Play Binge?

The company confirmed that Apple TV+ on Tata Play is accessible across Mobile devices, Smart TVs, Desktops, Laptops and tablets, the Web, and Binge+ Set Top Box.

How to access Apple TV+ in Tata Play Binge?

Apple TV+ is a part of the Rs 399 per month plan of Tata Play Binge. This means that once you subscribe to this plan, you can download the Tata Play Binge App on the choice of your device and access the subscription via the streaming app. If you have the Tata Play set-top-box and are already subscribed to this plan, Apple’s streaming subscription should be available.

“Apple TV+ is home to incredible shows and films from the world’s best storytellers, and we’re so glad that Tata Play Binge customers can watch on the Apple TV app across all their favourite devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box”, said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Entertainment Services & Beats.

Read More: Apple Wonderlust event set for September 12: iPhone 15 Ultra on the way?

What content is available on the platform and what’s upcoming?

Apple TV+ is home to a bunch of award-winning and critically acclaimed series such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Tehran, Servant, Platonic, Severance, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet, and many more. It also hosts Apple Original Films like Academy Award winners CODA and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Ghosted, and the recently premiered The Beanie Bubble.

New series titles coming soon to Apple TV+ include Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson; The Changeling, based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name, starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield; The Super Models directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills.

Apple Original Films set to make their global debut on Apple TV+ soon include Killers of the Flower Moon, the upcoming film starring Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as newcomer Lily Gladstone; the spy thriller Argylle, with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson.