Apple offers free Airpods with iPhonne 11 at its store, Amazon offer the same at lesser price

Apple Online Store for India has every single product from Apple, in every variant. There are a bunch of official accessories available for every Apple device including the new Solo Loop bands for Apple Watches as well

Advertisement

In a move to capitalize on Diwali shopping, Apple is offering AirPods for free if you buy an iPhone 11 from its recently launched online store. The offer starts on 17th October. Apple iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹68,300, 128GB variant costs ₹73,600 and 256 GB variant costs 256GB.

On Apple's India online store, AirPods with charging case is priced at ₹14,900. Apple Online Store for India has every single product from Apple, in every variant. There are a bunch of official accessories available for every Apple device including the new Solo Loop bands for Apple Watches as well.

Advertisement

Read more: Apple iPhone 12 launch scheduled for October 13, what to expect?

Apart from this, even Amazon is teasing a special price for Apple iPhone 11 where it is saying that during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, iPhone 11 will be available for a starting price of Rs. 4_,999. It could be 49,999! In that scenario, iPhone 11 and a pair of AirPods would be cheaper from Amazon when compared to the Apple Store.

Read More: Flipkart to allow pre-booking a product for just Rs 1 before BBD sale

It may be recalled, Apple has allowed a trade-in program for their iPhones where potential buyers can trade in eligible smartphones towards credit for a new iPhone. The maximum credit value for the trade-in is upto Rs 35,000. The value will depend on the configuration and condition of the device you are trading in. There are financing options available for all the customers and additional discounts for students of existing and newly accepted students in universities. You have various options available for payments where you can pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, Net Banking and credit card on delivery.