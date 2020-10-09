Flipkart to allow pre-booking a product for just Rs 1 before BBD sale

Flipkart is allowing an innovative way to ensure that your favourite product stays in stock for you on the first day of sale only, where you can pay Re 1 for pre-booking the product between 11th and 14th of October.

With Flipkart's Big Billion Days right around the corner, Flipkart is introducing an innovative solution for customers so that their favourite products don't go out of stock on the day of sale, before they are able to buy it.

Starting 11th October, you can pre-book your favourite product on Flipkart with Re 1. By pre-booking the product, you can ensure the availability of the product for you when you go to purchase it.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days will begin from 16th October and end on 21st October. The pre-booking offer will begin from 11th October and you can pre-book your favourite products till 14th of October after which the pre-booking period will end.

After the Big Billion Days begin on 16th October, you can go to the product page, pay the full amount for it and then all you have to do is wait for its delivery. By pre-booking the product, Flipkart will ensure that the product is available for you to purchase and this way you can also plan your purchase in advance.

According to the terms and conditions of the offer, the pre-booking offer is available only on certain products from select sellers. The products which are eligible for the offer will have a purple pre-book logo on the top.

If you cancel the pre-booked item, the Re 1 which you paid for pre-booking will be refunded back to the source of the payment. After pre-booking, you will have to pay the remaining amount of the product on 16th October only, till 11:59p.m. Otherwise the order will stand cancelled.

A notable mention is that the pre-booked product will not be eligible for any bank offers. You can take advantage of the bank offer on that product only if you order it on the day of sale without pre-booking it in advance between 11th and 14th of October. You also cannot use your Super Coins (Flipkart's own currency) to pay the pre-booking amount.