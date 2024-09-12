Apple iPhone 16 Series Charging Speeds Revealed, Matches Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Speed

HomeNewsApple iPhone 16 Series Charging Speeds Revealed, Matches Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Speed

Apple iPhone 16 series charging speeds have now been revealed via a China certification website and here are the details.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Iphone 16 series Charging speeds

Apple revealed the iPhone 16 series to the world earlier this week, and the brand isn’t known for talking about specific numbers when it comes to individual specifications, such as how brands do on the side of things. However, a new certification listing has revealed the iPhone 16 series charging speeds, suggesting they are considerably faster than last year’s models and match those of Galaxy S24 Ultra’s.

As spotted by ShrimpApplePro on X, a new certification from the China Quality Certification Centre, a regulatory body in China, confirms that all iPhone 16 series devices support up to 45W fast wired charging. These models were tested charging at 5-15 volts and 3 amps, which converts to 45 watts.

The iPhone 15 models from last year maxed out at 27-29W, including the Pro versions, which means the charging speeds were considerably increased this year in the iPhone 16 series. Apple, on its website, claims that the iPhone 16 series can fast charge up to 50% in about 30 minutes with a 20W Apple adapter or higher paired with a USB-C charging cable or a 30W Apple adapter or higher paired with a MagSafe Charger.

Again, there’s no mention of exact speeds but we now know that they at least match the competition, which includes Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, they still do not come close to what Chinese companies are offering with their devices, which are generally above 67W, capable of fully charging the devices in under 45 minutes at the least.

Meanwhile, Apple has also increased the MagSafe wireless charging speeds in the iPhone 16 series from 15W last year to 25W this year. However, it requires a 30W Apple adapter or higher. The new iPhones also support Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • ChipsetApple A18 Pro
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage (GB)256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.9-inch, 2868 x 1320 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 48MP + 12MP
  • Battery33 hours video playback, 105 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 18

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • ChipsetApple A18 Pro
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display6.3-inch, 2622 x 1206 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 48MP + 12MP
  • Battery27 hours video playback, 85 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 18

Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • ChipsetApple A18
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 2796 x 1290 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP
  • Battery27 hours video playback, 100 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 18

Apple iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16
  • ChipsetApple A18
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512
  • Display6.1-inch, 2556 x 1179 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP
  • Battery23 hours video playback, 80 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 18

