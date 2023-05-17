 Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max Expected to have Larger Displays and Advanced Camera Technology

In an exciting development for Apple enthusiasts, industry analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo have shared insights into the potential features of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, expected to launch in 2024.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Display Size

Young, a display industry analyst, has said that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will boast slightly larger displays than their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to increase from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max variant is said to grow from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. This change is expected to offer users a more immersive and visually captivating experience.

Further supporting Young’s claims, Ming-Chi Kuo, an industry analyst, suggested in a recent Medium post that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a larger display to accommodate a periscope-based telephoto camera system.

Periscope camera systems utilize innovative mirror or prism technology to bend incoming light, enabling the lens array to extend across the width or length of the device rather than being limited by its thickness. This advancement allows for a higher optical zoom range, likely a significant selling point for future iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera

Although the first implementation of Apple’s periscope camera system is expected in the iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year, there will be no accompanying increase in screen size.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope system is anticipated to offer a 5-6x optical zoom, surpassing the current iPhone 14 Pro’s maximum zoom of 3x. In addition, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to provide users with even more impressive optical zoom capabilities, further enhancing their photography and videography experiences.

While Apple typically unveils its flagship iPhones in mid-September, followed by a subsequent launch a week or so later, the exact timeline for the release of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max in 2024 has yet to be confirmed.