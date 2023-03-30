Apple WWDC 2023 event set to begin on June 5

Apple has announced the date on which it will hold its annual conference dubbed as WWDC 2023. The event will begin on June 5 and will be held in an online format. The conference will continue till June 9 where Apple will showcase the latest updates to its operating systems such as iPad OS, iOS and more.

While the event will be live-streamed online, there’s an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day. Free for all developers, Apple WWDC 2023 will showcase what’s coming next in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said, “WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event”.

“Along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers”, Apple’s blog post read.

As for news related to Apple, the company is also expected to announce new hardware apart from the software updates. It is expected to debut its augmented or virtual reality headset, which has been subjected to leaks and rumours in the past several years.

Next, it may also upgrade its Mac Pro with its own silicon as the machine is now due for an upgrade with Apple’s own chip. There are leaks which suggest that a 15-inch MacBook Air is also incoming.