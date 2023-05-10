Apple Final Cut Pro comes to iPads, but not for all of them

Apple has made a huge announcement that its video editing software, Final Cut Pro, is now coming to iPads. Alongside, Apple also released Logic Pro for music creators looking to edit and produce music on their iPads. However, not all the models of iPads are supported by each of these softwares. Apart from this, Apple also debuted a new Pride Edition Sport Band accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper.

Final Cut Pro for iPads: Price, Availability, Features

Final Cut Pro for iPad brings an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools, such as a new jog wheel makes for making the editing process easier. They can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make frame-accurate edits with just a single tap. There’s support for Multi-Touch gestures as well.

Users with an Apple Pencil can take advantage of Live Drawing, where they can draw and write directly on top of video content. On iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen. They can also speed up their workflows by adding a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio to utilise key commands. Creators can view and edit HDR video and apply colour grades with accuracy using Reference Mode.

It also supports Pro Camera mode and Multicam video editing so creators can capture, edit, and publish from a single device while in the field, and on iPad Pro with M2, users can even record in ProRes.

Other features include Scene Removal Mask, so creators can quickly remove or replace the background behind a subject in a clip without using a green screen. Auto Crop adjusts footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratios, and with Voice Isolation, background noise can easily be removed from audio captured in the field.

Editors can import supported media from Files or Photos, and save it directly inside a Final Cut Pro project. Final Cut Pro for iPads also supports the ability to import projects created in iMovie for iOS, and iPad users can export their Final Cut Pro projects to Mac.

Starting May 23, Final Cut Pro will be available on the App Store for Rs 499 per month or Rs 4,999 per year with a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later and requires iPadOS 16.4.

Logic Pro for iPads: Price, Availability, Features

Logic Pro for iPad can be a time saver for those music creators who prefer working on their iPad. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll.

There’s also support for Plug-in tiles. With the built-in mics on iPad and five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro, users can capture voice or instrument recordings. Creators can also make precision edits and draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilise key commands that speed up production.

Producers can chop and flip samples, program beats and bass lines, and craft custom drum kits with a set of beat making and production tools. Beat Breaker, a new time and pitch-morphing plug-in, lets music creators swipe and pinch to radically reshape and shuffle sounds. Logic Pro for iPad also gets a full-featured mixer — complete with channel strips, volume faders, pan controls, plug‑ins, sends, and precise automation.

Logic Pro for iPad supports roundtrip capabilities, making it easy to move projects between Logic Pro for Mac and iPad. Starting May 23, Logic Pro will be available on the App Store for Rs 499 per month or Rs 4,999 per year with a one-month free trial. Logic Pro is compatible with A12 Bionic chip iPad models or later and requires iPadOS 16.4.

Apple Pride Edition Sport Band: Price, Availability

Apple also launched a new Pride Edition Sport Band to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available to order on apple.com on May 23, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 24 for Rs 4500. The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

The new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag rainbow colours and five others — black and brown symbolise Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

What’s unique this year, is that during the forming process, the base material flows around each individual shape, creating small variations in their layout. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS wallpaper, both of which will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.