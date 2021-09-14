Apple iPad Mini, iPad 9th Generation launched, India pricing revealed

Apple today introduced two new iPads, including the iPad 9th Generation and the iPad Mini. The A13 Bionic chip powers the 9th Generation iPad, while the A15 Bionic chipset powers the iPad Mini.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple launched the new iPad (9th generation), featuring the A13 Bionic chip. Starting at just Rs 30,900, the new iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900, in silver and space grey finishes.

It runs on iPadOS 15 and has twice the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad is available to order today on apple.com and in stores beginning Friday, September 24.

The Centre Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad, enabled by the new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera and Neural Engine. The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage. A 256GB option is also available for users to store more apps, games, photos, and videos.

Apple iPad Mini

The new iPad Mini features a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display in four finishes. The new A15 Bionic chip features the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation. In addition, a new USB-C port allows faster connectivity and cellular models with 5G.

New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos. The new iPad is available to order beginning today and will be in stores beginning Friday, September 24.

Read More: Apple Watch Series 7 unveiled alongside new iPhones

Wi-Fi models of this new iPad are available with a starting price of Rs 46,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 60,900. The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple, and space grey finishes. Customers can buy any Wi-Fi + Cellular iPad model directly from apple.com. Customers can also trade in their current iPad and get credit toward a new one.

The display on the iPad Mini has 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, anti-reflective screen coating, True Tone, and full lamination. The all-screen design is enabled by moving Touch ID to the top button of the iPad mini. Furthermore, the Center Stage experience on iPad Pro is now available on iPad mini. In addition, there’s an updated Ultra Wide front camera with a new 12MP sensor.

iPadOS 15, iPad Accessories

iPadOS 15, the operating system designed specifically for iPad, is available beginning Monday, September 20, and ships for free with the new iPad. In addition, iPadOS 15 will be available as a free software update for iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models.

Apple Pencil (1st generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with iPad (9th generation) for Rs 8,500. Smart Keyboard for iPad is available for purchase separately for Rs 13,900 with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with an iPad mini for Rs 10,900. In addition, the new Smart Folio for iPad mini is available for Rs 5,500 in black, white, dark cherry, English lavender, and electric orange.