  • 16:23 Mar 09, 2020

Apple iPad Air (2019) Service programme goes live to fix Blank screen issue

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 12:49 pm

The company has revealed that a limited number of third-generation iPad Air models are facing this issue.
Apple has announced the launch of its iPad Air (2019) Service programme to fix the blank screen issue faced by numerous users. 

 

The company has revealed that a limited number of third-generation iPad Air models are facing this issue. The brand says that the service programme is live across the globe and it also covers faulty devices for two after first retail purchase. 

 

“Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank. Affected devices were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. An Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge,” the company said in a statement. 

 

If a user is facing a similar issue, they can visit nearby Apple Authorised Service Provider or visit Apple Retail Store. Furthermore, one can also opt for the mail-in service after contacting Apple Support, though this feature is only available in the US or other supported markets. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has hiked the prices of iPhones in India. The company has hiked the price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8. 

 

The price has been also hiked as there was a withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD/Social Welfare Surcharge. However, other iPhone models that are manufactured in India will not get any price hike. The model includes iPhone 11, iPhone 7 series and Apple iPhone XR. Furthermore, the prices of other Apple products including iPad, Apple Watch and Mac range of devices will remain unchanged.

