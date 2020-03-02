Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 price hiked in India

The company has hiked the price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8.

Apple has increased the price of its three iPhone models due to an increase in basic customs duty (BCD) rate that was announced in the Union Budget 2020. The company has hiked the price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8.

The price has been also hiked as there was a withdrawal of earlier exemption from BCD/Social Welfare Surcharge. However, other iPhone models that are manufactured in India will not get any price hike. The model includes iPhone 11, iPhone 7 series and Apple iPhone XR. Furthermore, the prices of other Apple products including iPad, Apple Watch and Mac range of devices will remain unchanged.

To start with the price hike of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, the base variant of 64GB is now priced at Rs 1,11,200 against its original price of Rs 1,09,900. Similarly, the 256GB model now comes with a price tag of Rs 1,25,200 (original price Rs 1,23,900). Lastly, the top-end variant of 512GB is priced at Rs 1,43,200 against its original price of Rs 1,41,900.

Coming to Apple iPhone 11 Pro, the base model of 64GB is now priced at Rs 1,01,200 against its original price of Rs 99,900. The 256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 1,15,200 (original price Rs 1,13,900), while the top variant of 512GB is now available at Rs 1,33,200 (original price Rs 1,31,900).

Lastly, the iPhone 8 Plus with the 64GB model is priced at Rs 50,600 against its original price of Rs 49,900, while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 55,600 (original price Rs 54,900). The iPhone 8 with 64GB storage is available at Rs 40,500 against its previous price of Rs 39,900, while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 45,500 against its original price of Rs 44,900.