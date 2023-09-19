Apple in 2024: iPhone 16 Pro models to get bigger displays than 15 Pro

Apple held the launch of the iPhone 15 series just last week, and information about next year’s iPhone 16 models has already started pouring in. A new report says the iPhone 16 Pro models will get bigger displays than the current iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Aside from this, other significant changes, such as the transition to the M3 chip, are also expected from Apple in 2024. Read more about what Apple might have in stores for its users.

iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max will have a larger display

The iPhone 16 Pro and the Pro Max smartphones next year are supposed to get a bigger display than this year’s models, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Furthermore, this leak corroborates two reports from earlier this year wherein Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated the same and the other report that gave us the CAD render for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As per Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro display size is rumoured to increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max variant grows from 6.7 to 6.9 inches. This change will offer users a more immersive and visually captivating experience.

Apple Vision Pro is on track for early 2024 sale

Then, Gurman mentions that the Apple Vision Pro AR headset, when it goes on sale in 2024, won’t generate much revenue in the near term. However, the headset will help draw consumers to Apple retail stores once it becomes available.

The Apple Vision Pro is what Apple is calling a Spatial Computer. The headset runs on visionOS, which is basically a three-dimensional interface that can appear side by side at any scale. It is also the world’s first spatial operating system. It supports the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad to enable high productivity yields for the consumer.

Major Apple Watch design overhaul with Watch Series X

Apple Watch Series 9 received minor upgrades this year, including a new chip under the hood and a brighter display. However, these aren’t enough reasons to upgrade from their older Apple Watches.

Now, Apple is working on a major overhaul for next year’s Apple Watch, which is set for its 10th anniversary in 2024 and should be called the Apple Watch Series X. It should also be getting new health features like a blood pressure monitor.

Upgrades for iPad Pro models

Next, the tablet lineup from Apple, including its iPad Pro tablets, will receive its first major redesign in five years in 2024. They will also get an OLED display for the 11-inch and 13-inch models. The accessories for the product are also getting an overhaul, with the company planning a revamped Magic Keyboard that uses a metal-top case to match its laptops.

Transition to M3 chips & entry in AI space

Apple’s transition to M2 chips for its Mac PC and laptops lineup began last year, and next year, the brand will begin the transition to M3 processors. MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros and others are slated to get the new chips.

Aside from this, Apple sees 2024 as the perfect year to enter the Generative AI space. The company is working on an internal tool dubbed “Apple GPT” along with its large-language model called Ajax. More details about these AI models should be unveiled sometime next year.