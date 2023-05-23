iPhone 16 Pro Max CAD Render Reveals A Larger Display Than iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple is set to unveil its next-generation iPhone 15 lineup later this year. There have been plenty of rumors about the brand’s upcoming flagship. Now, more than a year away from its launch, we get a first look at the iPhone 16 Pro Max which is expected to launch in the fall of 2024. Publication 9to5Mac has shared CAD renders of the smartphone.

Also Read: ChatGPT App On iPhone Is Reportedly Causing Overheating And Battery Drain

iPhone 16 Pro Max spotted in CAD renders

The CAD renders of the iPhone 16 Pro Max reveal that it will come with a bigger display. The smartphone’s screen will measure 6.9 inches compared to 6.7 inches on the current-generation iPhone 14 Pro Max. Notably, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to retain the same display size and form factor as its predecessor.

The entire body of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to grow significantly. The top-end 2024 iPhone model will be taller and, fortunately only a little wider compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The report adds that Apple is planning to increase the screen size while keeping the form factor as close to the same physically possible. Dimension-wise, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will measure 165.0mm and 77.2mm in terms of height and weight. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be 159.8mm tall and 76.7mm wide.

The report adds that Apple is expected to ditch the Pro Max branding in favor of the Ultra moniker for its top-end iPhone model next year. This suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max may be called iPhone 16 Ultra. The naming scheme would keep iPhone’s branding in line with Apple Watch Ultra.

The latest development also corroborates a recent report where Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro’s screen size will increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro’s display size is tipped to increase to 6.9 inches. The increased screen sizes will likely enable Apple to fit in a periscope zoom lens on both iPhone 16 Pro models.

Via